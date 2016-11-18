Picture of the Day Up, up and away

A time-lapse image captures a balloon launch at the South Pole. Each week, an officer from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sends a balloon aloft bearing different instrumentation to gather atmospheric data from the cleanest air on Earth. The National Science Foundation’s Atmospheric Research Observatory (ARO) at South Pole Station serves as one of the sites of a long-term, global atmospheric monitoring and research program maintained by NOAA. ARO scientists monitor a range of atmospheric phenomena, from the influence of gases and aerosols on Earth's climate to the impact of pollutants in the atmosphere.

