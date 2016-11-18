Top Story 'Memtransistor' brings world closer to brain-like computing

Computer algorithms might be performing brain-like functions, such as facial recognition and language translation, but the computers themselves have yet to operate like brains. In recent years, researchers have searched for ways to make computers more neuromorphic, or brain-like, in order to perform increasingly complicated tasks with high efficiency. Now, a team of scientists is bringing the world closer to realizing this goal. The research team has developed a novel device called a "memtransistor," which operates much like a neuron by performing both memory and information processing. In the brain, neurons are typically connected to multiple other neurons to form a network. With combined characteristics of a memristor -- short for "memory resistor" -- and transistor, the memtransistor also encompasses multiple terminals that operate similarly to a neural network.

