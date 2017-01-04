Top Story Large-scale tornado outbreaks increasing in frequency, study finds

The frequency of large-scale tornado outbreaks is increasing in the United States, particularly when it comes to the most extreme events. A study by researchers finds the increase in tornado outbreaks does not appear to be the result of a warming climate as earlier models suggested. Instead, their findings tie the growth in frequency to trends in the vertical wind shear found in certain supercells, a change not so far associated with a warmer climate.

Image credit: NOAA/National Weather Service