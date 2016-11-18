Top Story
World Environment Day: What does the future hold for Earth's ecosystems?
How healthy will Earth’s ecosystems be in 2027, 2067 and beyond? To find answers, scientists affiliated with the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) Network came together this spring at an NSF LTER mini-symposium. In deserts and lakes, along seacoasts, and in northern forests and arctic tundra, researchers at NSF LTER sites are studying the nature of ecosystem change, along the way discovering which factors lead to ecosystem recovery -- and which to irreversible loss. To see all the different ways LTER sites are studying the Earth, visit this NSF Press Release.
Image credit: Curtis Monger, New Mexico State University