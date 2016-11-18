Top Story 'Spray-on' memory could enable bendable digital storage

Thanks to the rise in printable electronics, digital storage devices may soon be everywhere -- including on our groceries, pill bottles and even clothing. Researchers have brought us closer to a future of low-cost, flexible electronics by creating a new “spray-on” digital memory device using only an aerosol jet printer and nanoparticle inks. The device, which is analogous to a four-bit flash drive, is the first fully-printed digital memory that would be suitable for practical use in simple electronics, such as environmental sensors or RFID tags. And because it is jet-printed at relatively low temperatures, it could be used to build programmable electronic devices on bendable materials, such as paper, plastic or fabric.

