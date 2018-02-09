Top Story New malleable 'electronic skin' self-healable, recyclable

Researchers have developed a new type of malleable, self-healing and fully recyclable "electronic skin" that has applications ranging from robotics and prosthetic development to better biomedical devices. Electronic skin, known as e-skin, is a thin, translucent material that can mimic the function and mechanical properties of human skin. A number of different types and sizes of wearable e-skins are now being developed in labs around the world as researchers recognize their value in diverse medical, scientific and engineering fields. The technology has several distinctive properties, including a novel type of covalently bonded dynamic network polymer, known as polyimine, that has been laced with silver nanoparticles to provide better mechanical strength, chemical stability and electrical conductivity.

Visit Website | Image credit: Jianliang Xiao/University of Colorado Boulder