Top Story New technique IDs micropollutants in New York waterways

Cornell engineers hope that clean water runs deep. They have developed a new technique to test for a wide range of micropollutants in lakes, rivers and other potable water sources that vastly outperforms conventional methods. This new technique--using high-resolution mass spectrometry--assessed 18 water samples collected from New York state waterways. A total of 112 so-called micropollutants were found in at least one of the samples--chemicals including: pharmaceuticals, pesticides and personal care products.

Visit Website | Image credit: Robyn Wishna