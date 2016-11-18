The ocean is not the sole source of the fog that sustains life for numerous plants and animals living in Africa's coastal Namib Desert. Ecohydrologists conducted research in one of the world's oldest and most biologically diverse deserts and found the fog also comes from groundwater and other sources. Surprisingly, non-ocean-derived fog accounted for more than half the total fog in the Namib over the period of the study.
Moisture derived from underground water sources keeps Africa's Namib Desert ecosystem going
Image credit: Lixin Wang