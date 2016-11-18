Top Story Wave 'sweet spots' revealed

A postdoctoral researcher has found the exact location on a wave where a surfer gains the greatest speed to get the best ride. He and his team are studying the mass, momentum and energy exchanged between the atmosphere and ocean due to breaking waves to help improve our understanding of weather and climate. As a wave breaks at the ocean surface, currents are generated and water droplets in the form of sea spray are ejected from the ocean into the atmosphere. These small-scale processes are critical pieces of information to improve weather and climate models to better forecast major storm events and the future climate.

Visit Website | Image credit: Scripps Institution of Oceanography at University of California-San Diego