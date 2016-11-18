Top Story Balance gait negatively impacted after chemotherapy treatment

A single chemotherapy treatment can result in a significant negative impact on walking gait and balance, putting patients at an increasing risk for falls, according to a new study involving breast cancer patients. Up to 60 percent of patients experience chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, nerve damage that impacts feeling in the hands or feet; however, when and to what extent this damage impacts functional abilities has been largely unknown. This new study is the first to objectively measure the functional abilities of cancer patients during and after taxane-based chemotherapy.

Visit Website | Image credit: The Ohio State University