First battery-free cellphone makes calls by harvesting ambient power

University of Washington researchers have invented a cellphone that requires no batteries--a major leap forward in moving beyond chargers, cords and dying phones. Instead, the phone harvests the few microwatts of power it requires from either ambient radio signals or light. The team also made Skype calls using its battery-free phone, demonstrating that the prototype made of commercial, off-the-shelf components can receive and transmit speech and communicate with a base station.

Image credit: Mark Stone/University of Washington