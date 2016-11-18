Top Story Can an ancient ocean shoreline set the stage for a tropical forest of today?

Could an ancient ocean shoreline determine what a tropical forest looks like today? National Science Foundation (NSF)-supported researchers are working to answer that question. Their study is taking place in the rainforest-covered Luquillo Mountains of eastern Puerto Rico, where two NSF research stations are co-located: the Luquillo Critical Zone Observatory and the Luquillo Long-Term Ecological Research site. Researchers there have joined forces to determine how the formation of the Luquillo Mountains and their subsequent weathering resulted in today's Luquillo rainforest ecosystem.

Image credit: NSF Luquillo LTER site