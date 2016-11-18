Top Story Atmospheric scientists take to the skies to 'ground truth' snow cloud seeding

How much snow does cloud-seeding produce? Soon National Science Foundation (NSF) scientists will be closer to knowing the answer. Researchers at the University of Wyoming and other institutions began a cloud-seeding project in southwestern Idaho dubbed SNOWIE (Seeded and Natural Orographic Wintertime Clouds – the Idaho Experiment). The project will run from January 7th to March 17th in and near the Payette Basin, 50 miles north of Boise, Idaho. It will be the most comprehensive study to date on cloud seeding in winter. The researchers say scientists are still uncertain about cloud seeding for increasing precipitation, despite ongoing operations around the globe. Improved information about cloud seeding, and winter precipitation in general, is especially important for water resources, such as those related to hydropower, and for agriculture.

Visit Website | Image credit: Scot Landolt, NCAR