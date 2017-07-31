Top Story Scientists detect signs of high tsunami danger to Alaska

A tsunami can occur as ocean crust dives under continental crust, causing the ocean floor to suddenly move. In a region near the Alaska Peninsula, researchers have found a large fault and other evidence indicating that the leading edge of the continental crust has split off, creating a tsunami-prone area where the floor can move more efficiently. The segment is part of a subduction arc spanning the peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. Sailing on a specially equipped research vessel, the scientists used relatively new technology to penetrate deep into the seafloor with powerful sound pulses. By reading the echoes, they created CAT-scan-like maps of both the surface and what is underneath.

Visit Website | Image credit: Anne Bécel