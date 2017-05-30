Top Story Tactile feedback adds ‘muscle sense’ to prosthetic hand

An estimated 1.7 million people in the U.S. live with the loss of a limb. Traditional prostheses restore some day-to-day function, but very few provide sensory feedback. For the most part, an amputee today must see their prosthesis to properly operate it. Engineers working to add “muscle sense” to prosthetic limbs found that tactile feedback on the skin allowed blindfolded test subjects to more than double their ability to discern the size of objects grasped with a prosthetic hand.

Image credit: Photo by Brandon Martin/Rice University