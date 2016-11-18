Top Story Portable nanofiber device offers precise, point-and-shoot capability

Harvard researchers have developed a lightweight, portable nanofiber fabrication device that could one day be used to dress wounds on a battlefield or dress shoppers in customizable fabrics. There are many ways to make nanofibers. These versatile materials--whose target applications include everything from tissue engineering to bullet proof vests--have been made using centrifugal force, capillary force, electric field, stretching, blowing, melting, and evaporation. Each of these fabrication methods has pros and cons are great for producing large amounts of a range of materials--including DNA, nylon, and even Kevlar--but until now they haven’t been particularly portable.

