Top Story Rare brightening of a supernova's light found

An international team of astronomers has for the first time, seen the strong cosmic magnification and multiple images of a class of supernova called Type Ia. Type Ia supernovas--often referred to as "standard candles" because of their well-known intrinsic brightness--are frequently used by astronomers to accurately measure the expansion rate of our universe, as well as the amount of dark energy, which is thought to be accelerating this expansion.

