Top Story Could concrete help solve the problem of air pollution?

New research reveals that sulfur dioxide, a major contributor to air pollution, is removed from the air by concrete surfaces. Sulfur dioxide emissions are among the most common pollutants into the air globally, with power plants emitting the most sulfur dioxide. Cement kilns also produce approximately 20 percent of all sulfur dioxide industrial emissions. Researchers discovered how concrete interacts and eliminates sulfur and nitrogen oxides. Their findings could be a significant step toward the practice of using waste concrete to minimize air pollution.

