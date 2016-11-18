Top Story Paleontologists discover new species of sauropod dinosaur in Tanzania

Paleontologists have identified a new species of titanosaurian dinosaur. The new species is a member of the gigantic, long-necked sauropods. Its fossil remains were recovered from Cretaceous Period (70-100 million years ago) rocks in southwestern Tanzania. Titanosaur skeletons have been found worldwide, but are best known from South America. Fossils in this group are rare in Africa. The new dinosaur is called Shingopana songwensis, derived from the Swahili term "shingopana" for "wide neck"; the fossils were discovered in the Songwe region of the Great Rift Valley in southwestern Tanzania. Part of the Shingopana skeleton was excavated in 2002 by scientists affiliated with the Rukwa Rift Basin Project, an international effort led by Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine researchers Patrick O'Connor and Nancy Stevens. Additional portions of the skeleton--including neck vertebrae, ribs, a humerus and part of the lower jaw--were later recovered. The team conducted phylogenetic analyses to understand the evolutionary relationships of these and other titanosaurs. They found that Shingopana was more closely related to titanosaurs of South America than to any of the other species currently known from Africa or elsewhere.

