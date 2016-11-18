Top Story Protostar blazes bright, reshaping its stellar nursery

A massive protostar, deeply nestled in its dust-filled stellar nursery, recently roared to life, shining nearly 100 times brighter than before. This outburst, apparently triggered by an avalanche of star-forming gas crashing onto the surface of the star, supports the theory that young stars can undergo intense growth spurts that reshape their surroundings. Astronomers made this discovery by comparing new observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile with earlier observations from the Submillimeter Array in Hawaii.

Image credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO); C. Brogan, B. Saxton (NRAO/AUI/NSF)