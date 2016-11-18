Top Story People with tetraplegia gain rapid use of brain-computer interface

For a brain-computer interface (BCI) to be truly useful for a person with tetraplegia (also known as quadraplegia), it should be ready whenever it's needed, with minimal expert intervention, including the very first time it's used. In a new study. researchers have demonstrated new techniques that allowed three participants to achieve peak BCI performance within three minutes of engaging in an easy, one-step process. It could allow future users and their caregivers to use the system much more quickly and to keep it calibrated over the long term. In addition to making the calibration process quicker and easier, the research team also wanted to learn more about which imagery users found most intuitive.

Visit Website | Image credit: Brown University