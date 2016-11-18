Top Story Chemists make Play-Doh/Lego-like hybrid to create tiny building blocks

Play-Doh and Legos are among the most popular childhood building blocks. But what could you use if you wanted to create something really small—a structure less than the width of a human hair? A team of chemists has found that this can be achieved by creating particles that have both Play-Doh and Lego traits. These "patchy particles" are 1/200th the width of a human hair and can form endless architectures from a handful of basic pieces. And unlike their larger counterparts, these particles can self-assemble. This process—self-assembly of predetermined micro-architectures—is similar to the way atomic crystals self-assemble from a specific mixture of atomic building blocks.

Visit Website | Image credit: Theodore Hueckel