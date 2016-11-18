Top Story Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

A team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a way to use 3-D printers to create objects capable of expanding dramatically that could someday be used in applications ranging from space missions to biomedical devices. The new objects use tensegrity, a structural system of floating rods in compression and cables in continuous tension. The researchers fabricated the struts from shape memory polymers that unfold when heated.

Visit Website | Image credit: Georgia Tech