Top Story Graphene ‘phototransistor’ promising for optical technologies

Researchers have solved a problem hindering development of highly sensitive optical devices made of a material called graphene, an advance that could bring applications from imaging and displays to sensors and high-speed communications. Graphene is an extremely thin layer of carbon that is promising for optoelectronics. Researchers are trying to develop graphene-based photodetectors, devices that are critical for many technologies. High-performance photodetectors might be useful for applications including high-speed communications and ultra-sensitive cameras for astrophysics, as well as sensing applications and wearable electronics.

Visit Website | Image credit: Purdue University Image/Erin Easterling