Top Story New tools safeguard census data about where you live and work

In October 2012, as Hurricane Sandy bore down on the densely populated U.S. East Coast, the state of New Jersey needed information fast. State planners and emergency managers turned to U.S. Census Bureau data about the people living and working in the affected area to identify the communities that would be hardest hit, and came up with a plan for recovery in the months that followed. A team led by Duke University, in collaboration with the Census Bureau, has developed new methods that enable people to learn as much as possible from census data and other government workforce statistics for things like disaster management, policymaking and funding decisions, while guaranteeing that no one can trace the data back to your household or business.

Visit Website | Image credit: Best-Backgrounds/Shutterstock