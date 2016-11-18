Top Story In a drought, over-irrigated lawns lose 70 billion gallons of water a year

In the summer of 2010, Los Angeles lost about 100 gallons of water per person per day to the atmosphere through evaporation, mostly from overwatering of lawns and trees. Lawns accounted for 70 percent of the water loss, while trees accounted for 30 percent, according to a new study. The results, based on measurements taken before Los Angeles mandated watering restrictions in 2014, show a pattern of systemic overwatering of the city's lawns, and a surprising water efficiency of its tree cover. The researchers also found a correlation between water loss and household income.

Image credit: Diane Pataki