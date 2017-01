Top Story Antiperspirant alters the microbial ecosystem on your skin

Wearing antiperspirant or deodorant doesn’t just affect your social life, it substantially changes the microbial life that lives on you. New research finds that antiperspirant and deodorant can significantly influence both the type and quantity of bacterial life found in the human armpit’s microbiome.

Visit Website | Image credit: Dawn Stancil, North Carolina Central University