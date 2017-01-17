Top Story Jet engines that could run hotter and cleaner

Researchers have made a discovery in materials science that sounds like something from the old Saturday morning cartoon "Super Friends." They’ve found a way to deactivate “nano twins” to improve the high-temperature properties of superalloys that are used in jet engines. The advance could speed the development of powerful and environmentally friendly turbine engines of all sorts, including those used for transportation and power generation.

