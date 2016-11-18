Top Story Ebola: Lives to be saved with new management approach

Ebola outbreaks are set to be managed quickly and efficiently -- saving lives -- with a new approach developed by an international team of researchers which helps to streamline outbreak decision-making. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, numerous different intervention models were created with the aim of finding the best strategy to stop the spread of the disease. The researchers discovered that educating people in areas affected by Ebola about how the disease spreads through communities is the most effective strategy for halting an epidemic.

