Top Story Precise location, distance provide breakthrough in study of fast radio bursts

For the first time, astronomers have pinpointed in the sky the location of highly-energetic, but very short-lived, bursts of radio waves (called “fast radio bursts”), allowing them to determine the distance and home galaxy of one of these mysterious pulses. The new information rules out several suggested explanations for the source of these bursts.

