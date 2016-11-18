Top Story Transparent silver: Tarnish-proof films for flexible displays, touch screens, metamaterials

The thinnest, smoothest layer of silver that can survive air exposure has been laid down, and it could change the way touch screens and flat or flexible displays are made. By combining the silver with a little bit of aluminum, researchers found that it was possible to produce exceptionally thin, smooth layers of silver that are resistant to tarnishing. It could help improve computing power, affecting both the transfer of information within a silicon chip and the patterning of the chip itself through metamaterial superlenses.

Visit Website | Image credit: Joseph Xu/Michigan Engineering