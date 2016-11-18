Top Story Digital rock physics helps scientists understand porous media

As with many fields, computing is changing how geologists conduct their research. One example: the emergence of digital rock physics, where tiny fragments of rock are scanned at high resolution, their 3-D structures are reconstructed, and this data is used as the basis for virtual simulations and experiments. Researchers from Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) and The University of Texas at Austin built a web portal where researchers can store, share, organize and analyze the structures of porous media, using the latest technologies in data management and computation. The Digital Rocks Portal is connected to the Maverick supercomputer at TACC, allowing researchers to run complex, high-resolution visualizations and data analyses.

