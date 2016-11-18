Top Story Solar eclipse science along the path of totality

In a briefing on solar eclipse science, leading U.S. scientists highlighted research projects that will take place across the country during the upcoming August 21 solar eclipse. The research will advance our knowledge of the sun's complex and mysterious magnetic field and its effects on Earth's atmosphere and land. Experts at the National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Center for Atmospheric Research discussed how scientists from coast to coast are preparing to deploy an array of technologies and methodologies to gain unprecedented views of the sun. The experiments, led by specialized researchers, will also draw on observations by amateur sky watchers and students. The scientific experiments will take place along the path of totality, a 70-mile-wide ribbon where the moon will completely cover the sun; it stretches from Oregon to South Carolina.

