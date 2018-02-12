Top Story Transforming patient health care and well-being through lighting

The world of health care is changing rapidly and there is increased interest in the role that light and lighting can play in improving health outcomes for patients and providing healthy work environments for staff, according to many researchers. Recently, the Center for Lighting Enabled Systems and Applications at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, together with the Illuminating Engineering Society, sponsored a workshop to explore pathways to define and promote the adoption of lighting systems specifically for health care environments. The workshop brought together lighting and human health researchers, healthy-lighting design experts, senior representatives from health care standards organizations and health care providers. The aim of the workshop was to initiate an important discussion among diverse stakeholders on the changes in modern health care interior lighting applications. The result is the release of a report detailing the outcomes and contributions of the participants. According to the workshop directors, the report is intended to be an evidence-based resource for lighting designers and health care providers to better understand market drivers. They noted that the report is not intended to be a comprehensive summary of the field of lighting for human health and well-being, but rather, a comprehensive introduction of insights shaping the field.

