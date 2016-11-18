Top Story Laser pulses help scientists tease apart complex electron interactions

Scientists studying high temperature superconductors—materials that carry electric current with no energy loss when cooled below a certain temperature—have been searching for ways to study in detail the electron interactions thought to drive this promising property. One big challenge is disentangling the many different types of interactions—for example, separating the effects of electrons interacting with one another from those caused by their interactions with the atoms of the material. Now a group of scientists has demonstrated a new laser-driven "stop-action" technique for studying complex electron interactions under dynamic conditions.

