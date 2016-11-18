Top Story Rhythms of sign language

From an outside perspective, understanding a spoken language versus a signed language seems like it might involve entirely different brain processes--one process involves your ears and the other your eyes.Scientists have long known that different parts of the brain process these different sensory inputs. To scientists at the University of Chicago interested in the role rhythm plays in how humans understand language, the differences between these inputs provided an opportunity for experimentation. The resulting study helps explain that rhythm is important for processing language whether spoken or signed.

