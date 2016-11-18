Top Story Changes in non-extreme precipitation may have not-so-subtle consequences

Extreme floods and droughts receive a lot of attention. But what happens when precipitation--or lack thereof--occurs in a more measured way? Researchers have analyzed more than five decades of data from across North America to find that changes in non-extreme precipitation are more significant than previously realized. And the changes are greater than those that have occurred with extreme precipitation. Non-extreme precipitation can have a strong effect on ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure design and resource management, the scientists say, pointing to a need to examine precipitation in a more nuanced, multifaceted way.

Visit Website | Image credit: National Science Foundation