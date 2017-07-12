Top Story Scientists simplify the incorporation of nitrogen into molecules

A laboratory that specializes in synthesizing reagents and intermediate molecules for the design and manufacture of drugs and other fine chemicals has delivered on a promise to generalize the synthesis of electrophilic (electron-poor) aminating agents. Aminating agents are valuable building blocks that can incorporate nitrogen atoms into molecules in a single efficient step without the use of contaminating metals or catalysts. The electrophilic aminating agents simplify the production of secondary amines from readily available and inexpensive precursors. When the design of a new drug involves trial and error and each trial may take hundreds of chemical steps over days and weeks, any effort to simplify existing synthetic routes is worthwhile, according to one researcher.

Visit Website | Image credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University