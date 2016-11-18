Top Story Lab-on-a-chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants

Imagine wearing a device that continuously analyzes your sweat or blood for different types of biomarkers, such as proteins that show you may have breast cancer or lung cancer. Engineers have invented biosensor technology--known as a lab-on-a-chip--that could be used in hand-held or wearable devices to monitor your health and exposure to dangerous bacteria, viruses and pollutants. The technology, which involves electronically barcoding microparticles, giving them a bar code that identifies them, could be used to test for health and disease indicators, bacteria and viruses, along with air and other contaminants.

Image credit: Ella Marushchenko and Alexander Tokarev/Ella Maru Studios