Top Story Ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean in area and depth

Ocean acidification is spreading rapidly in the western Arctic Ocean in both area and depth. New research shows that between the 1990s and 2010, acidified waters expanded northward approximately 300 nautical miles from the Chukchi slope off the coast of northwestern Alaska to just below the North Pole. Also, the depth of acidified waters was found to have increased, from approximately 325 feet to over 800 feet (or from 100 to 250 meters). Some species in subsistence fisheries like shrimp and varieties of salmon and crab are among the Arctic species potentially at risk from ocean acidification.

Visit Website | Image credit: Zhongyong Gao and Di Qi