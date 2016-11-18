Top Story Goodbye, login. Hello, heart scan.

Forget fingerprint computer identification or retinal scanning. A research team has developed a computer security system using the dimensions of your heart as your identifier. The system uses low-level Doppler radar to measure your heart, and then continually monitors your heart to make sure no one else has stepped in to run your computer. The system is a safe and potentially more effective alternative to passwords and other biometric identifiers, the researchers said. Further, the signal strength of the system’s radar "is much less than Wi-Fi," and therefore does not pose any health threat, according to the lead researcher. It may eventually be used for smartphones and at airport screening barricades.

Visit Website | Image credit: Bob Wilder/University at Buffalo