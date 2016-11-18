Top Story Study reveals America's communities most at risk for floods

Flooding is not only the most common natural disaster--it's the natural disaster that kills the greatest number of people. As the threat of floods increases worldwide, scientists have been gathering valuable information on vulnerability to floods in counties throughout the U.S. Trends from 2001 to 2011 show that urban development has declined in coastal flood zones; however, development in flood zones in inland counties has grown. The trend may point to a need for more awareness, education and communication about flood risk in inland counties. It could also mean that more affordable housing in non-flood zones and strategies to mitigate floods are needed.

