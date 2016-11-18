Top Story Underwater volcano's fiery eruption captured in detail by seafloor observatory

A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has captured the cracking, bulging and shaking from the eruption of Axial Seamount, a nearly mile-high undersea volcano, in more detail than ever before. This new research shows how the volcano behaved during its most recent known eruption, revealing new clues about volcanoes that form where two tectonic plates are moving apart.

