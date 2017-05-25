Top Story The big star that couldn’t become a supernova

For the first time in history, astronomers have been able to watch as a dying star was reborn as a black hole. It went out with a whimper instead of a bang. The star, which was 25 times as massive as our sun, should have exploded in a very bright supernova. Instead, it fizzled out--and then left behind a black hole. As many as 30 percent of such stars, it seems, may quietly collapse into black holes--no supernova required.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, P. Jeffries (STScI)