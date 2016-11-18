Top Story Zapping termites by targeting genes

A new technology concept could provide pest control companies with a more effective way to control termites and prevent associated damage. The technology works by targeting the termite’s resistance genes that help the insect fight off a known fungus that can effectively eliminate termites. Non-specific chemical insecticides are sometimes ineffective, or not preferred by some homeowners, and a method to target termites' genes to dismantle their defense mechanisms against fungus is needed.

Image credit: Purdue University/Tom Campbell