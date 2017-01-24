Top Story Prized fossil find: The oldest, most complete iguanian in the Americas

Paleontologists picking through a bounty of fossils from Montana have discovered something unexpected--a new species of lizard from the late dinosaur era, whose closest relatives roamed in faraway Asia. This ancient lizard, which lived 75 million years ago in a dinosaur nesting site, fills in significant gaps in our understanding of how lizards evolved and spread during the dinosaur era, according to paleontologists at the University of Washington and the Burke Museum of Natural History & Culture who led the study. Right out of the gate, Magnuviator is reshaping how scientists view lizards, their biodiversity and their role in complex ecosystems during this reptile’s carefree days in the Cretaceous Period 75 million years ago.

Visit Website | Image credit: Misaki Ouchida