Track your flight with GPS and discover geological points of interest below

Have you ever looked down at the Earth from an airplane and said, “That’s really cool, I wonder how that happened?” Well, now you can find out. Researchers have developed a new offline mobile app, called Flyover Country, for geoscience outreach and data discovery. The free app lets you track your flight with GPS and discover the world below with geological maps and points of interest. The app analyzes a given flight path and caches relevant map data and points of interest, and displays data during the flight, without in-flight WiFi.

