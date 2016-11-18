Top Story New strategy produces stronger polymers

Plastic, rubber and many other useful materials are made of polymers--long chains arranged in a cross-linked network. At the molecular level, these polymer networks contain structural flaws that weaken them. Researchers have found a new approach for reducing the number of loops (pictured in red) in a polymer. This new method could offer an easy way for manufacturers of industrially useful materials such as plastics or gels to strengthen their materials.

