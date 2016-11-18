Top Story Is corn better used as food or biofuel?

Corn is grown not only for food; it is also used as an important renewable energy source. But renewable biofuels can come with hidden economic and environmental issues. The question of whether corn is better used as food or as biofuel has persisted since ethanol came into use. Now, for the first time, researchers have quantified and compared these issues in terms of the economics of the entire production system to determine if the benefits of biofuel corn outweigh the costs. The results show that using biofuel corn doesn't completely offset the environmental effects of producing that corn.

Visit Website | Image credit: Praveen Kumar