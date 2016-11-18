Top Story Virus hydrophobicity can help purify vaccines

Researchers hope to catch viruses for detection and vaccinations by understanding their sticky outer layers. A new paper details surface hydrophobicity in porcine parovirus (PPV). Because virus hydrophobicity is relatively new and difficult to measure, the research team focused on using hydrophobicity models as a comparison. They compared the expected hydrophobicity measurements based on the main protein from the virus, the non-enveloped PPV, to well-studied model proteins that span a range of repelling or attracting water.

Image credit: Sarah Bird, Michigan Tech